Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement

The USACE Buffalo District held a retirement ceremony led by District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug, to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of retiring Adminstrative Officer Diane Gennaro at the Buffalo District headquarters in Buffalo, New York, December 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Ruszala)

