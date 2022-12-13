Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art.

    Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art.

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Victoria Arel 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Kittery, ME (December 13, 2022) - A picturesque sunset is a fitting backdrop for the arrival of the final concrete trucks filling the steel walls being erected for the first of the center wall monoliths in support of OICC Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Multi-Mission Dry Dock project, P381. At the end of the day, more than 60 trucks had delivered 600 cubic yards of concrete. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Gill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 15:14
    Photo ID: 7571004
    VIRIN: 221213-O-DT551-461
    Resolution: 915x534
    Size: 115.81 KB
    Location: KITTERY, ME, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art. [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Arel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art.
    Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art.

