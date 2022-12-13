Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art.

Kittery, ME (December 13, 2022) - A picturesque sunset is a fitting backdrop for the arrival of the final concrete trucks filling the steel walls being erected for the first of the center wall monoliths in support of OICC Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Multi-Mission Dry Dock project, P381. At the end of the day, more than 60 trucks had delivered 600 cubic yards of concrete. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Gill)

Date Taken: 12.13.2022
Location: KITTERY, ME, US