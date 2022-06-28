Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art.

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Photo by Victoria Arel 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Kittery, ME (June 28, 2022) - Piece of art? Possibly, but this steel jumper cage is actually used for the installation of the 45-ton reinforcing steel cages within the drilled shaft that extend 85-95 feet below the water’s surface. One more example of the important work being done by the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.

