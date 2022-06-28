Multi-Mission Dry Dock Project, P-381 provides opportunity to see construction as art.

Kittery, ME (June 28, 2022) - Piece of art? Possibly, but this steel jumper cage is actually used for the installation of the 45-ton reinforcing steel cages within the drilled shaft that extend 85-95 feet below the water’s surface. One more example of the important work being done by the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.

