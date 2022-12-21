Army Behavioral Health team presents holiday tips for the deployed

Army behavioral health team of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, provides holiday season resiliency tips to Soldiers stationed overseas at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2022. The "12 Days of Self Care" is one of several promotional graphics designed by Spc. Rhiana Thomas, behavioral health technician for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 36th CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

