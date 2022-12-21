Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Behavioral Health team presents holiday tips for the deployed

    Army Behavioral Health team presents holiday tips for the deployed

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Capt. Steven Wesolowski 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    Army behavioral health team of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, provides holiday season resiliency tips to Soldiers stationed overseas at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2022. The "12 Days of Self Care" is one of several promotional graphics designed by Spc. Rhiana Thomas, behavioral health technician for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 36th CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

    This work, Army Behavioral Health team presents holiday tips for the deployed [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Steven Wesolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

