Army Behavioral Health team presents holiday tips for the deployed

Army behavioral health team of the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, provides holiday season resiliency tips to Soldiers stationed overseas at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2022. The "12 Days of Self Care" is one of several promotional graphics designed by Spc. Rhiana Thomas, behavioral health technician for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 36th CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Steven L. Wesolowski, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

Camp Buehring, Kuwait – The 36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th CAB), “Task Force Mustang,” 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, continues to serve abroad through this holiday season with tips on reducing stress and promoting morale support between Soldiers and their families, thanks to the behavioral health team.



U.S. Army Maj. Abel Tomatis, brigade aeromedical psychologist for Task Force Mustang, joined by Spc. Rhiana Thomas, behavioral health technician for the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 36th CAB, created a “Holiday Self-Care” series of information on how to cope with issues or concerns between Soldiers and their loved ones back home.



“As we prepare for the holiday season, we realized that while this is typically a time for celebration and festivities, this time of year also presents unique challenges for deployed Soldiers and their families,” said Tomatis. “So, we are doing everything we can to educate our Soldiers on self-care techniques that are worth sharing with their families back home.”



Self-care techniques shared across the aviation task force include mindful tips for holiday planning, conflict resolution, and maintaining healthy habits that can be beneficial for both deployed Soldiers and their families back home. In addition to these techniques, the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program provides additional resources to promote resilience, readiness, and overall well-being for Soldiers and military families.



Within the first half of this month, Tomatis and his team held interactive lectures for Soldiers on the importance of proper sleep, exercise, and nutrition, as supported by research.



These engaging lectures and H2F awareness have helped to educate and support the well-being of Task Force Mustang Soldiers as they continue to serve abroad during the holiday season.