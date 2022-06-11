Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve kicks off careers with Minuteman Scholarships [Image 4 of 6]

    Army Reserve kicks off careers with Minuteman Scholarships

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, took part in the National Football League’s Salute to Service Game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during week nine of the 2022 NFL season. They were on hand to help award Minuteman Scholarships to four future Army officers as part of the Veterans Day celebration. The Minuteman Scholarship Program is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) scholarships to candidates who self-select for service in the reserve component. The GRFD scholarship provides full tuition and fees or room and board up to $10,000 per year for up to four years at a public or private school. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 12:05
    Photo ID: 7570874
    VIRIN: 221106-A-VX676-016
    Resolution: 3102x2848
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Reserve kicks off careers with Minuteman Scholarships [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day
    Army Reserve
    Salute to Service
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Rodney Faulk

