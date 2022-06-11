Army Reserve kicks off careers with Minuteman Scholarships

Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, took part in the National Football League’s Salute to Service Game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during week nine of the 2022 NFL season. They were on hand to help award Minuteman Scholarships to four future Army officers as part of the Veterans Day celebration. The Minuteman Scholarship Program is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) scholarships to candidates who self-select for service in the reserve component. The GRFD scholarship provides full tuition and fees or room and board up to $10,000 per year for up to four years at a public or private school. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

