NEX customers have layaway balances paid

The holidays were made merrier for over 500 families at eight NEX locations when their layaway balances, totaling more than $100,000, were paid off by the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 13,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 12.15.2022
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US