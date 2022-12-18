Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunnery Sgt. Mattice Promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    Gunnery Sgt. Mattice Promotion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Isabel Izquierdo 

    3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Maj. Adrian Felder, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, G6, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks to a formation of Marines about newly promoted Gunnery Sgt. Adrian Mattice on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. Gunnery Sergeants represent a seasoned corps of Staff Noncommissioned Officers who provide advanced knowledge from their respective fields—setting a standard for the Marines under their charge to follow. Staff Noncommissioned Officers embody the sense of pride and esprit de corps that is the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Isabel Izquierdo)

