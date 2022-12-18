Gunnery Sgt. Mattice Promotion

U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Adrian Mattice, the service desk chief, repeats the oath of enlistment with Maj. Adrian Felder, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, G6, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, as his promoting officer on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. Gunnery Sergeants represent a seasoned corps of Staff Noncommissioned Officers who provide advanced knowledge from their respective fields—setting a standard for the Marines under their charge to follow. Staff Noncommissioned Officers embody the sense of pride and esprit de corps that is the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Isabel Izquierdo)

