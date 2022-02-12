Members of the 146th Airlift Wing said goodbye to their families and friends before deploying for up to six months in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel Dec. 2022. This deployment marks a shift for the wing as they transition from supporting operations in the middle east to operations in the horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)
Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel
