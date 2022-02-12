Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel [Image 2 of 3]

    Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Members of the 146th Airlift Wing said goodbye to their families and friends before deploying for up to six months in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel Dec. 2022. This deployment marks a shift for the wing as they transition from supporting operations in the middle east to operations in the horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 18:55
    Photo ID: 7570075
    VIRIN: 221202-Z-SF462-1005
    Resolution: 4768x3163
    Size: 860.9 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel
    Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel
    Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Members of the 146th Airlift Wing deploy to support Operation Enduring Sentinel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    146AW
    146thAirliftWing
    HollywoodGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT