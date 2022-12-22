YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2022) ― Sailors attached to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Headquarters Yokosuka District prepare kadomatsu, a Japanese New Year’s decoration made out of bamboo and pine tree branches, for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) at the command’s headquarters. This is an annual gift presentation by JMSDF Headquarters Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officer Association to CFAY’s Chief Petty Officer Association as part of the long-standing partnership between the U.S. Navy community in Japan and the JMSDF. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 18:18 Photo ID: 7570063 VIRIN: 221222-N-JT445-1019 Resolution: 4649x6966 Size: 1.9 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMSDF presents kadomatsu to CFAY for new year [Image 7 of 7], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.