    JMSDF presents kadomatsu to CFAY for new year [Image 1 of 7]

    JMSDF presents kadomatsu to CFAY for new year

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2022) ― Sailors attached to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Headquarters Yokosuka District prepare kadomatsu, a Japanese New Year’s decoration made out of bamboo and pine tree branches, for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) at the command’s headquarters. This is an annual gift presentation by JMSDF Headquarters Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officer Association to CFAY’s Chief Petty Officer Association as part of the long-standing partnership between the U.S. Navy community in Japan and the JMSDF. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

