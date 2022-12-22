JMSDF presents kadomatsu to CFAY for new year

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 22, 2022) ― Command Master Chief Robert Beachy, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief presents cupcakes to chiefs assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Headquarters Yokosuka District, thanking them for a gift of kadomatsu. Kadomatsu, a Japanese New Year’s decoration made out of bamboo and pine tree branches rings in a new year with divine beings ushering in good harvest, happiness and prosperity. This is an annual gift presentation by the JMSDF Headquarters Yokosuka District Chief Petty Officer’s Association to CFAY’s Chief Petty Officer Association as part of a long-standing partnership between the U.S. Navy community in Japan and the JMSDF. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo

