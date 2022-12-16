U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course graduate in the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, stands outside the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia, after her IBOLC graduation on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Fort Benning MCoE Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7569824
|VIRIN:
|221222-A-XX123-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Graduates IBOLC [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT