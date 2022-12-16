Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Graduates IBOLC [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Graduates IBOLC

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course graduate in the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, stands outside the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia, after her IBOLC graduation on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo by Fort Benning MCoE Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 14:57
    Photo ID: 7569825
    VIRIN: 221222-A-XX123-002
    Resolution: 5680x3787
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Graduates IBOLC [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Graduates IBOLC
    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Graduates IBOLC
    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Anna Zaccaria, the first female Army Reserve Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course Graduates IBOLC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAR
    9th MSC
    IBOLC
    100th IN BN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT