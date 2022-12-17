15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

A C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., rests on the flightline at Travis Air Force Base, CA, Dec. 17, 2022, as it transits for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. The 15th Airlift Squadron is constantly training to leverage the C-17 in new ways, to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, shifting the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US