    15 AS Prepares for ACE mission [Image 3 of 4]

    15 AS Prepares for ACE mission

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., rests on the flightline at Travis Air Force Base, CA, Dec. 17, 2022, as it transits for an upcoming agile combat employment mission. The 15th Airlift Squadron is constantly training to leverage the C-17 in new ways, to project, connect, maneuver and sustain people, cargo and equipment over great distances, shifting the generation of airpower from large, centralized bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 13:49
    Photo ID: 7569734
    VIRIN: 221217-F-VR222-1070
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 979.64 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

