Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seth Gilmore, 334th Training Squadron instructor, provides an air traffic control tower demonstration to Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, during a ribbon cutting ceremony inside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 20, 2022. The Air Traffic Control Study Room, which is a quiet space, consists of MaxSim tower simulators and radar simulators as well as radar and tower static tables. This space will allow students to improve studying and training time to help with their courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 11:07
    Photo ID: 7569345
    VIRIN: 221220-F-BD983-1074
    Resolution: 4956x3472
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony
    334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony
    334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony
    334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    334th Training Squadron
    Training Simulators ribbon cutting"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT