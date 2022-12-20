334th TRS study room ribbon cutting ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Hopkins, 334th Training Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 20, 2022. The Air Traffic Control Study Room, which is a quiet space, consists of MaxSim tower simulators and radar simulators as well as radar and tower static tables. This space will allow students to improve studying and training time to help with their courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

