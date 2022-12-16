USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group 10 Cross Decks with ITS Andrea Doria (D-553)

221216-N-SY758-1031 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec 16, 2022) Sailors apart of the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group and Sailors apart of the Italian Navy Orizzonte-class guided missile destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D-553), pose for a photo, Dec. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7568606
|VIRIN:
|221216-N-SY758-1031
|Resolution:
|5422x2987
|Size:
|831.7 KB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Interchangeability: Andrea Doria serves with DESRON 26 in the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
