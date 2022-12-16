USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group 10 Cross Decks with ITS Andrea Doria (D-553)

221216-N-SY758-1002 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec 16, 2022) Lt. Cmdr Jefferey Ledford, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut, presents the commanding officer of the Italian Navy Orizzonte-class guided missile destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D-553), a photograph of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Andrea Doria sailing together, Dec. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)

