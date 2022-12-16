Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group 10 Cross Decks with ITS Andrea Doria (D-553) [Image 1 of 2]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group 10 Cross Decks with ITS Andrea Doria (D-553)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221216-N-SY758-1002 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec 16, 2022) Lt. Cmdr Jefferey Ledford, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut, presents the commanding officer of the Italian Navy Orizzonte-class guided missile destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D-553), a photograph of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and Andrea Doria sailing together, Dec. 16, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group 10 Cross Decks with ITS Andrea Doria (D-553) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Italian Navy
    GHWB CSG

