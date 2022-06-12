A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel a U.S. Air Force, HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, within the, U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 6, 2022. The HC-130J is a rapidly deployable, multi-capable airframe, performs combat search and rescue, aerial refueling, and combat airlift missions within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7568571
|VIRIN:
|221206-F-UN842-0349
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.85 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th ERQS conducts aerial refueling training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT