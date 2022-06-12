U.S. Air Force, Tech. Sgt. Michael Cashman, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster, performs engine-start procedures within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 6, 2022. The HC-130J is a rapidly deployable, multi-capable airframe, which performs combat search and rescue, aerial refueling, and combat airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7568567
|VIRIN:
|221206-F-UN842-0016
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 26th ERQS conducts aerial refueling training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
