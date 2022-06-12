Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th ERQS conducts aerial refueling training [Image 1 of 6]

    26th ERQS conducts aerial refueling training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force, Tech. Sgt. Michael Cashman, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster, performs engine-start procedures within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 6, 2022. The HC-130J is a rapidly deployable, multi-capable airframe, which performs combat search and rescue, aerial refueling, and combat airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Aerial Refueling
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    HC-130J
    26ERQS

