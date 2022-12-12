Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s [Image 8 of 9]

    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mason Weston, HC-130J Combat King II pilot assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, conducts low-level flight operations during an agile combat employment exercise with HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2022. The ACE exercise enabled aviators to increase their combat search and rescue proficiency by extending the reach of HH-60G helicopters in an austere area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 04:08
    Photo ID: 7568559
    VIRIN: 221212-F-UN842-0308
    Resolution: 4080x2715
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s
    26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    1CTCS
    HH60G
    HC-130J
    HAAR
    26ERQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT