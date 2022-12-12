26th ERQS Executes ACE exercise with HH60s

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Rhodes, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster, performs engine start procedures prior to an agile combat employment exercise with HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 46th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2022. The ACE exercise enabled aviators to increase their combat search and rescue proficiency by extending the reach of HH-60G helicopters in an austere area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

