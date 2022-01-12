Daytona Beach, FL, December 1, 2022 - SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center open at Allen Chapel AMS Church in Daytona Beach, Florida, providing assistance to local survivors of Hurricane Ian. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 01:05
|Photo ID:
|7568391
|VIRIN:
|221201-O-RK738-775
|Resolution:
|5713x3809
|Size:
|15.48 MB
|Location:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center [Image 7 of 7], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT