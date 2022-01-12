Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center [Image 4 of 7]

    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Daytona Beach, FL, December 1, 2022 - SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center open at Allen Chapel AMS Church in Daytona Beach, Florida, providing assistance to local survivors of Hurricane Ian. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7568392
    VIRIN: 221201-O-RK738-857
    Resolution: 5332x2999
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center [Image 7 of 7], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center
    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center
    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center
    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center
    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center
    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center
    SBA Mobile Disaster Assistance Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    florida fema SBA assistance mobile survivor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT