Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, looks out at his family and wing members gathered to watch his fini flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. June 16. The fini flight is a symbol of a member’s final flight with the unit or base. Cain’s new assignment will take him to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio to the Directorate of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:37
|Photo ID:
|7568299
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-GY014-0026
|Resolution:
|3212x2100
|Size:
|925.22 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin CCs farewell flight [Image 2 of 2], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
