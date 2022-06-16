Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin CCs farewell flight [Image 1 of 2]

    Eglin CCs farewell flight

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Photo by Ilka Cole 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, crouches while he receives a soaking from his daughter, Nadia, during his fini flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. June 16. The fini flight is a symbol of a member’s final flight with the unit or base. Cain’s new assignment will take him to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio to the Directorate of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 22:37
    Photo ID: 7568298
    VIRIN: 220616-F-GY014-0011
    Resolution: 3000x2285
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin CCs farewell flight [Image 2 of 2], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eglin CCs farewell flight
    Eglin CCs farewell flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    farewell
    flight
    commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT