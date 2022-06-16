Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, crouches while he receives a soaking from his daughter, Nadia, during his fini flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. June 16. The fini flight is a symbol of a member’s final flight with the unit or base. Cain’s new assignment will take him to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio to the Directorate of Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Ilka Cole)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:37
|Photo ID:
|7568298
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-GY014-0011
|Resolution:
|3000x2285
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin CCs farewell flight [Image 2 of 2], by Ilka Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
