51st CES clears snow from flightline

A 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Airman clears snow from a taxiway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. 51st CES heavy equipment operators use a combination of snow plows and brushes to clear taxiways and runways, ensuring mission readiness during inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

