A 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Airman clears snow from a taxiway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. 51st CES heavy equipment operators use a combination of snow plows and brushes to clear taxiways and runways, ensuring mission readiness during inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7568292
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-RI665-020
|Resolution:
|5185x3450
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CES clears snow from flightline [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
