Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st CES clears snow from flightline [Image 1 of 4]

    51st CES clears snow from flightline

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Airman clears snow from a taxiway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. 51st CES heavy equipment operators use a combination of snow plows and brushes to clear taxiways and runways, ensuring mission readiness during inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 22:24
    Photo ID: 7568292
    VIRIN: 221215-F-RI665-020
    Resolution: 5185x3450
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CES clears snow from flightline [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st CES clears snow from flightline
    51st CES clears snow from flightline
    51st CES clears snow from flightline
    51st CES clears snow from flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Runway
    Osan
    Taxiway
    Snow Removal
    51st FW
    51st CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT