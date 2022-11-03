Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ice Operations on the Great Lakes [Image 2 of 2]

    Ice Operations on the Great Lakes

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    USCGC Morro Bay (WTGB 106) slowly transits the frozen waters of Peele Pass, in route to Lake Superior for Ice Operations in early 2022. CGC Morro Bay is a 140’ Bay Class tug with a primary mission of Ice Breaking on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Sjostrom)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Photo ID: 7568270
    VIRIN: 220312-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 4608x2592
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: US
    USCG Station Cleveland Harbor
    Ice Operations on the Great Lakes

    #GreatLakes #USCG #Underway #IceBreaking #IceOperations #LakeSuperior

