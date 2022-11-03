Ice Operations on the Great Lakes

USCGC Morro Bay (WTGB 106) slowly transits the frozen waters of Peele Pass, in route to Lake Superior for Ice Operations in early 2022. CGC Morro Bay is a 140’ Bay Class tug with a primary mission of Ice Breaking on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Sjostrom)

