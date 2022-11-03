USCGC Morro Bay (WTGB 106) slowly transits the frozen waters of Peele Pass, in route to Lake Superior for Ice Operations in early 2022. CGC Morro Bay is a 140’ Bay Class tug with a primary mission of Ice Breaking on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Sjostrom)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:02
|Photo ID:
|7568270
|VIRIN:
|220312-G-G0109-1001
|Resolution:
|4608x2592
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ice Operations on the Great Lakes [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT