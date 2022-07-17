USCG Station Cleveland Harbor

A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat Medium (RB-M) awaits the call for distress with an approaching shelf cloud over the waters of Lake Erie in the evening hours of July 17, 2022. STA Cleveland Harbor is a multi-mission station conducting search and rescue (SAR), Law Enforcement and ice rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Sjostrom)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 22:02
|Photo ID:
|7568269
|VIRIN:
|220717-G-G0109-1001
|Resolution:
|4608x2592
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
