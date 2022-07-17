USCG Station Cleveland Harbor

A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat Medium (RB-M) awaits the call for distress with an approaching shelf cloud over the waters of Lake Erie in the evening hours of July 17, 2022. STA Cleveland Harbor is a multi-mission station conducting search and rescue (SAR), Law Enforcement and ice rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Sjostrom)

