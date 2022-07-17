Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Station Cleveland Harbor [Image 1 of 2]

    USCG Station Cleveland Harbor

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A U.S. Coast Guard Response Boat Medium (RB-M) awaits the call for distress with an approaching shelf cloud over the waters of Lake Erie in the evening hours of July 17, 2022. STA Cleveland Harbor is a multi-mission station conducting search and rescue (SAR), Law Enforcement and ice rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Chief Petty Officer Scott Sjostrom)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7568269
    VIRIN: 220717-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 4608x2592
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USCG Station Cleveland Harbor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

