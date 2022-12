CHICAGO (Dec. 19, 2022) Cynthia Johnston Turner, dean of the faculty of music at Wilfrid Laurier University, conducts the United States Navy Band at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The Navy Band was featured in seven events during the conference, which hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:40 Photo ID: 7568117 VIRIN: 221219-N-LC494-3418 Resolution: 5515x3669 Size: 8.04 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band featured at major music conference [Image 13 of 13], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.