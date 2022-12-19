Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band featured at major music conference [Image 12 of 13]

    Navy Band featured at major music conference

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    CHICAGO (Dec. 19, 2022) Members of the United States Navy Band Saxophone Quartet perform at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The Navy Band was featured in seven events during the conference, which hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:40
    Photo ID: 7568120
    VIRIN: 221219-N-LC494-3520
    Resolution: 5305x3530
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band featured at major music conference [Image 13 of 13], by MCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference
    Navy Band featured at major music conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    people
    music
    outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT