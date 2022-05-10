U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division participated in the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB) Sustainer of the Quarter Competition, Oct. 4-5, on Fort Drum, N.Y. Soldiers participated in a series of events including, a 12-mile foot march, combat water survival test, and more. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7568093
|VIRIN:
|100522-A-LT474-1122
|Resolution:
|5528x3685
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Sustainer of the Quarter Competition (Oct. 4-5, 2022) [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
