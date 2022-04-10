Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Sustainer of the Quarter Competition (Oct. 4-5, 2022) [Image 4 of 13]

    Best Sustainer of the Quarter Competition (Oct. 4-5, 2022)

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division participated in the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB) Sustainer of the Quarter Competition, Oct. 4-5, on Fort Drum, N.Y. Soldiers participated in a series of events including, a 12-mile foot march, combat water survival test, and more. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:24
    Photo ID: 7568085
    VIRIN: 100422-A-LT474-1071
    Resolution: 5159x3439
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Sustainer of the Quarter Competition (Oct. 4-5, 2022) [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

