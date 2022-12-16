Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA SWOT Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 1 of 3]

    NASA SWOT Mission Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft onboard, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Jointly developed by NASA and Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth’s surface, measuring the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

