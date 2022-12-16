A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft onboard, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Jointly developed by NASA and Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth’s surface, measuring the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 15:08 Photo ID: 7567778 VIRIN: 221215-F-XI961-1016 Resolution: 2323x3252 Size: 3.43 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA SWOT Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.