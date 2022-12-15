U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Eric Stiles, left, and Cpl. Emory Warrick, right, both fire support Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, attend a holiday party at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15, 2022. 1st ANGLICO hosted a holiday party for Marines and Sailors to strengthen family bonds, foster esprit de corps, and celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:50 Photo ID: 7567707 VIRIN: 221216-M-JW968-1176 Resolution: 4976x3268 Size: 17.42 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANGLICO Holiday Party [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Alize Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.