    ANGLICO Holiday Party [Image 3 of 4]

    ANGLICO Holiday Party

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Eric Stiles, left, and Cpl. Emory Warrick, right, both fire support Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, attend a holiday party at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15, 2022. 1st ANGLICO hosted a holiday party for Marines and Sailors to strengthen family bonds, foster esprit de corps, and celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo)

    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    TAGS

    USMC
    ANGLICO
    Unity
    Holiday Party
    Marines
    IMIG

