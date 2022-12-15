ANGLICO Holiday Party

U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a holiday game at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15, 2022. 1st ANGLICO hosted a holiday party for Marines and Sailors to strengthen family bonds, foster esprit de corps, and celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alize Sotelo)

