908 AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends

Senior Airman Chad North, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, uses hand signals to spot the person operating a next generation small loader, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. As the NGSL approaches the highline dock, North’s role is to ensure the edges are aligned for a smooth transition of the pallets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

