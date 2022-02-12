Senior Airman Chad North, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, uses hand signals to spot the person operating a next generation small loader, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. As the NGSL approaches the highline dock, North’s role is to ensure the edges are aligned for a smooth transition of the pallets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 10:53
|Photo ID:
|7567278
|VIRIN:
|221202-F-MG843-0052
|Resolution:
|6009x4002
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
908 AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends
