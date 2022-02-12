Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908 AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends [Image 4 of 5]

    908 AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Chad North, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, uses hand signals to spot the person operating a next generation small loader, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. As the NGSL approaches the highline dock, North’s role is to ensure the edges are aligned for a smooth transition of the pallets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    VIRIN: 221202-F-MG843-0052
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908 AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

