Airman Devin Lincoln, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, pushes a pallet full of cargo from a high-line dock, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base. The high-line dock was given to the 25 APS by the 76 APS at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, to conduct hands-on training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 10:53
|Photo ID:
|7567279
|VIRIN:
|221202-F-MG843-0068
|Resolution:
|5866x3859
|Size:
|888.1 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908 AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
908 AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends
