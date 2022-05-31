Climatic Chamber Ribboncutting

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) held a ribbon cutting event June 2, 2022, for their new Climatic Cold Chamber Building, located in Hanover, New Hampshire. The chamber can maintain a temperature of minus 54 degrees Celsius, and can hold a running vehicle. This newest one-of-akind technology for ERDC will be utilized for testing equipment used by the warfighter in extreme cold regions.
