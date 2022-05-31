Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Climatic Chamber Ribboncutting [Image 1 of 2]

    Climatic Chamber Ribboncutting

    HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL) held a ribbon cutting event June 2, 2022, for their new Climatic Cold Chamber Building, located in Hanover, New Hampshire. The chamber can maintain a temperature of minus 54 degrees Celsius, and can hold a running vehicle. This newest one-of-akind technology for ERDC will be utilized for testing equipment used by the warfighter in extreme cold regions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:38
    Photo ID: 7567240
    VIRIN: 220531-A-LI860-013
    Resolution: 4842x2887
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: HANOVER, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Climatic Chamber Ribboncutting [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Climatic Chamber Ribboncutting
    Climatic Chamber Ribbon Cuting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    ERDC
    New England District
    NAD
    CRREL
    Climatic Chamber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT