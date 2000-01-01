Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climatic Chamber Ribbon Cuting Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Climatic Chamber Ribbon Cuting Ceremony

    HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    Justin Troiano, from the office of U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire; Dr. David Pittman, U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) director and director of R&D for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE); Col. John Atilano II, USACE New England District commander; Dr. Joseph Corriveau, director of ERDC’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL); and Milla Anderson, from the office of U.S. Represenative Ann Kuster cut the ribbon to CRREL’s new Climatic Cold Chamber Building in Hanover, New Hampshire, June 2, 2022. The chamber can maintain a temperature of minus 54 degrees Celsius and can hold a running vehicle. This newest one-of-a-kind technology for ERDC will be utilized for testing equipment used by the warfighter in extreme cold regions.

