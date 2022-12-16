Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DES holiday parade [Image 5 of 5]

    DES holiday parade

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Col. John Misenheimer, garrison commander, dressed as Santa and Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell, garrison command sergeant major, dressed as an elf, wave to Fort Leavenworth residents as part of the annual Directorate of Emergency Services holiday parade. Sparky the Fire Dog sits behind them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:55
    Photo ID: 7566942
    VIRIN: 221216-A-GJ885-005
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DES holiday parade [Image 5 of 5], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DES holiday parade
    DES holiday parade
    DES holiday parade
    DES holiday parade
    DES holiday parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    Directorate of emergency services

    TAGS

    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth
    holiday parade
    Directorate of emergency services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT