Col. John Misenheimer, garrison commander, dressed as Santa and Command Sgt. Maj. Erika Rhine-Russell, garrison command sergeant major, dressed as an elf, wave to Fort Leavenworth residents as part of the annual Directorate of Emergency Services holiday parade. Sparky the Fire Dog sits behind them.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:55 Photo ID: 7566942 VIRIN: 221216-A-GJ885-005 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.94 MB Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DES holiday parade [Image 5 of 5], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.