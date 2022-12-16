Maj. Erich Eshelman and his family wave to Fort Leavenworth police officers participating in the annual Directorate of Emergency Services holiday parade.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 08:55
|Photo ID:
|7566940
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-GJ885-003
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DES holiday parade [Image 5 of 5], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
