Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchorage M4 Familiarization [Image 8 of 8]

    Anchorage M4 Familiarization

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan Swan, right, instructs Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Genarro Cabrera on aiming and firing an M4 rifle from a kneeling position during a dry-fire weapons familiarization course aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 15, 2022. The course allows Sailors to familiarize themselves with small arms before a scheduled live-fire gun shoot. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 05:30
    Photo ID: 7566818
    VIRIN: 221115-N-HX806-1018
    Resolution: 4611x3074
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage M4 Familiarization [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anchorage Enforcing EMCON
    Anchorage M9 Familiarization
    Anchorage M9 Gun Shoot
    Anchorage M9 Gun Shoot
    Anchorage M9 Gun Shoot
    Anchorage M4 Familiarization
    Anchorage M4 Familiarization
    Anchorage M4 Familiarization

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M4
    Weapons Familiarization
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT