Anchorage M4 Familiarization

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan Swan, right, instructs Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Genarro Cabrera on aiming and firing an M4 rifle from a kneeling position during a dry-fire weapons familiarization course aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 15, 2022. The course allows Sailors to familiarize themselves with small arms before a scheduled live-fire gun shoot. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

