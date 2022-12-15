GREYWOLF Trooper, Chaplain (Cpt.) Changsop Kum, assigned to 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, interacts with Polish students from Drawsko Pomorskie High School, Dec. 15, 2022. Events like these continue to strengthen the bonds between the Polish community and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. David Dumas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 04:34 Photo ID: 7566752 VIRIN: 221215-A-UG808-850 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.81 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students [Image 15 of 15], by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.