Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students [Image 9 of 15]

    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students

    POLAND

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Greywolf Trooper, Spc. Chansylor Butler, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, interacts with Polish Students from Drawsko Pomorskie High School, Dec. 15, 2022. Events like these continue to strengthen the bonds between the Polish community and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. David Dumas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 04:33
    Photo ID: 7566748
    VIRIN: 221215-A-UG808-054
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 824.37 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students [Image 15 of 15], by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students
    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    GREYWOLF
    Poland
    Deployment
    Stronger Together
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT